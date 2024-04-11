Buick to Redesign Flagship Enclave Crossover as Part of Lineup Overhaul

When Buick redesigns its flagship Enclave large crossover this year, it will complete an overhaul of the brand's lineup that started about a year ago. The 2025 Enclave , expected to go on sale this summer, is the last of Buick 's four crossovers to be introduced, freshened or redesigned since the start of 2023.

Like the rest of the lineup, the Enclave will draw styling inspiration from the brand's Wildcat electric vehicle concept, with its sculptural lines, check mark-style headlights and trapezoidal grille. Pricing was not disclosed. The Enclave will continue to be built at General Motors' Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan, alongside the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia. "The premium and sculptural design of the Enclave strikes a confident stance on any street, and the thoughtful technologies throughout elevate the driving experience," Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said in a statement."Coupled with luxury finishes, Enclave sets a new standard for our brand and the segment, it truly is exceptional by design and will help the brand continue our momentum through 2024 and beyond." Buick said it made the Enclave wider, longer and taller, though exact dimensions were not immediately available. All three trims are powered by a standard 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, for 328 hp and 326 pound-feet of torque, Buick said. The new powertrain replaces the

