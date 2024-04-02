Adidas to Redesign Number on National Jerseys Amid Nazi Symbolism Claims

Social media users began using Adidas' online customization service to create jerseys bearing the number '44,' which many said resembled a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units. Authorities will redesign the number “4” on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units. Shirts bearing the number “44” — and pointing out the similarity to the Schutzstaffel, or SS, logo.

In a statement posted to X, the DFB said it had earlier submitted numbers 1 to 26 to European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, for review, and that “none of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the creation process of the jersey design.” The association said it was taking the matter “very seriously” and was developing “an alternative design” for the digit

