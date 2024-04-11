Mercedes-Benz Updates Flagship Electric Sedan with Bigger Battery and Grille Design

Mercedes-Benz 's flagship electric sedan gets more competitive with a bigger battery and an updated grille design for the new model year. The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan arrives at dealerships in the second half of this year. Pricing has not been disclosed. The updates come as Mercedes has struggled with market traction for its top electric model. EQS sedan sales in the U.S. tumbled 11 per cent last year, including 41 percent in the final quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Canadian sales were down 22 per cent in 2023. A 118-kilowatt-hour battery will power the EQS, up from the 108.4-kWh battery in the current model sedan, which delivers about 560 kilometres. Mercedes did not disclose the EPA-estimated range of the 2025 model year EQS sedan. But the 2024 EQS SUV's similarly sized battery delivers 45 additional miles — about 70 kilometres — over the 2023 model year. New software will also enable greater energy recuperation braking in the EQS sedan, reducing brake wear. A distinguishing feature of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles is the deep black panel grille. The 2025 EQS sedan's grille features flush-mounted chrome slats, giving it a similar look to the combustion engine-powered S-Class. The iconic Mercedes-Benz star now sits atop the hood. Inside, climate control vents on the B-pillar get chrome accents, while headrest pillows for rear passengers have contrast stitching and Nappa leather pipin

