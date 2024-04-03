Brad Gushue leads Canada to victory at world men's curling championship

Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands with a score of 7-4 at the world men's curling championship. Gushue took an early lead and never let go, adding more points in the sixth, eighth, and tenth ends to secure the win.

With this victory, Gushue's team remains in second place in the round-robin standings.

