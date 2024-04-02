Brad Gushue leads Canada to victory over New Zealand at world men's curling championship

Canada's Brad Gushue improved to 4-1 following a 7-4 nine-end victory over New Zealand's Anton Hood at the world men's curling championship on Tuesday in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The two teams traded singles through the opening four ends before Gushue took control of things in the fifth with a steal of one, followed by a deuce in the sixth end to grab a 5-2 lead.

Canada maintained control, holding New Zealand (0-5) to one point in the seventh end, scoring two in the eighth, and forcing another single in the ninth

