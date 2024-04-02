Canada's Brad Gushue wins against New Zealand at world men's curling championship

Canada’s Brad Gushue kicked off the first of four straight two-game days Tuesday morning with a 7-4 victory over New Zealand’s Anton Hood at the world men’s curling championship. The two teams traded singles through the opening four ends. Gushue took control with a steal of one in the fifth and two more stolen points in the sixth end en route to the victory. Gushue and his St. John’s, N.L.-based team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker improved to 4-1 after nine draws at IWC Arena.

“Anton made some really good shots in the second and fourth ends to take away multiple-point ends for us,” Gushue said. “Both were really good shots. I still had a chance in the fourth end and didn’t execute it well, but he made two great shots to keep it close.” In other early games, Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller defeated Japan’s Shinya Abe 10-4 and Czechia’s Lukas Klima beat South Korea’s Jongduk Park 10-6. Sweden’s Niklas Edin is the lone undefeated team in the 13-team field at 5-

