Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go

SYDNEY - Australian police on Monday said the attacker who fatally stabbed six people at a busy shopping centre in Sydney's beach suburb of Bondi may have targeted women, as the country mourned the victims and hundreds of people laid flowers near the scene. In the attack on Saturday, five of the six people killed and the majority of the 12 injured were women.

Police have said Cauchi had mental health issues in the past and there was no indication ideology was a motive. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said"the gender breakdown ... was concerning" when asked on ABC Radio if it was a gender-motivated attack.

