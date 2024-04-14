Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go | SaltWire #harveys #burger #beer #foodbloggerAUGUSTA, Georgia - Scottie Scheffler will take a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Masters which is shaping up as a Green Jacket showdown of youth and experience.

With a win, Scheffler would become the 18th player to win the Masters multiple times and the first to accomplish the feat since Bubba Watson in 2014. LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, who topped the leaderboard through the first two rounds, will be a danger man four back, with Olympic champion Xander Schauffele five behind.

Fresh off his Masters record-setting 24th cut, Woods appeared to simply run out of gas on Saturday, piling up eight bogeys and two double bogeys offset by just two birdies.

Masters Golf Scottie Scheffler Collin Morikawa Augusta National

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To GoStephen Bidart, owner of Soundafex shop in Sydney, is closing his main store after 45 years in business. The brand will continue with electronic installation services.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To GoEvery year, around 10 to 15 sea otter pups are found stranded off the California coast, often due to storms that separate mother and offspring. The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is partnering with the Monterey Bay Aquarium to pair pups with surrogate sea otter mothers with the hope of teaching them life skills and returning them to the wild.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To GoChina's top legislator, Zhao Leji, reaffirms Beijing's commitment to friendly relations with North Korea during a visit to Pyongyang.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To GoMedical Properties Trust sells majority stake in five Utah hospitals for $886 million, shares rise over 10% in extended trading.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To GoStephen Bidart, owner of Soundafex shop in Sydney, is closing his main store after 45 years in business. The brand will continue with electronic installation services.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler carries lead into final round of the Masters at Augusta NationalThe final round of the Masters got underway at warm, sunny Augusta National on Sunday, where Scottie Scheffler began with a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and a two-shot advantage on Max Homa as he chases a second green jacket.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »