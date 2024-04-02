Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary Crossroads

Seven people have been left homeless following a house fire in Torbay Tuesday morning. The fire on Indian Meal Line was reported by multiple callers and when firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the front of the house. The five upstairs residents and two residents of a basement apartment had escaped the home uninjured but a family dog perished in the blaze.

The majority of the damage was to the upstairs unit but both levels also suffered heavy smoke and water damage. Firefighters from the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department could be seen through a large broken and burned front window checking for hotspots and hosing down the blackened interior. The incident is under investigation. Seven people have been displaced following a Tuesday morning Torbay house fire

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsTwo people rescued from a pickup truck pushed into the river by a landslide in Corner Brook. The road is blocked due to the debris.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsEnsuring a child has a nutritious meal is the cornerstone to every school day. This week we're focusing on the struggles parents face, what a successful school food program looks like and the role government should play. And as it does, many Nova Scotians are finding themselves facing food insecurity.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsThe Los Angeles Angels, who boast a combination of veteran hitters and a pair of promising 23-and-under players, are starting to gain steam. After getting pounded by the Baltimore Orioles in their first two games, new Angels manager Ron Washington called a team meeting. The Angels since have won both of their games, and they will go for a third straight victory on Tuesday evening when they continue their three-game series against the host Miami Marlins. Los Angeles' youth movement includes first baseman Nolan Schanuel, 22, and shortstop Zach Neto, 23. Both of them are former Angels first-round picks. Both also have South Florida connections, making this series a homecoming for them. Neto was born in Miami, and Schanuel was born in nearby Boca Raton and starred at Florida Atlantic. Schanuel homered in the Angels' 7-4 win over the Marlins in Monday's series opener

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsThe Nova Scotia Under-15 Major Hockey League team, the Cougars, had a successful season finishing in fourth place with a 22-8-0-3 record. They will be competing in the provincial tournament in hopes of winning their first league championship.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsA new documentary series explores Newfoundland and Labrador's divorce from Britain and union with Canada, including the United States' role in the 1949 transfer. Based on a best-selling book, the series tells the dramatic story through historical photos, footage, and interviews.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary CrossroadsIcebergs have begun to appear along the Newfoundland and Labrador coastline, but just how good the 2024 season will be remains to be seen. Kier Knudsen is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the mountains of ice that captivate locals and visitors alike throughout the spring and early summer months.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »