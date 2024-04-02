Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary Crossroads

The Los Angeles Angels, who boast a combination of veteran hitters and a pair of promising 23-and-under players, are starting to gain steam. After getting pounded by the Baltimore Orioles in their first two games, new Angels manager Ron Washington called a team meeting. The Angels since have won both of their games, and they will go for a third straight victory on Tuesday evening when they continue their three-game series against the host Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles' youth movement includes first baseman Nolan Schanuel, 22, and shortstop Zach Neto, 23. Both of them are former Angels first-round picks. Both also have South Florida connections, making this series a homecoming for them. Neto was born in Miami, and Schanuel was born in nearby Boca Raton and starred at Florida Atlantic. Schanuel homered in the Angels' 7-4 win over the Marlins in Monday's series opene

