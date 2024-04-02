Snowarama for Easter Seals Returns for 19th Edition

After being postponed due to COVID-19, the Snowarama for Easter Seals is set to return for its 19th edition. The fundraising event will take place on Feb. 10 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino in Grand Portage, Minn.

Organizers are hoping to surpass the success of 2020, which was the event's biggest year before the pandemic hit. The event has grown over the years thanks to the support from Grand Portage, Thunder Bay businesses, and participants.

