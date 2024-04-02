Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary Crossroads

As Newfoundland and Labrador marks 75 years since joining Confederation, a new Bell FiveTV1 short-format documentary series will explore the divorce from Britain and the union with Canada — and the United States’ role in the 1949 transfer.

Based on the 2012 best-selling historical non-fiction book of the same name by author Greg Malone, the six-part “Don’t Tell the Newfoundlanders” tells the often dramatic story of the “less-than-constitutional” merger through historical photos and footage coupled with interviews of historical scholars, celebrities and political figures.“Everyone knew that something really smelled about the way it was done. That though something unholy had happened in Newfoundland, something shameful and disgraceful,” Malone says in a trailer for the sho

