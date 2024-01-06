2-Alarm Fire Burns Multi-Family Units in Sage Hill

A 2-alarm fire broke out in Sage Hill, burning multiple units in a multi-family building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported.





Three Injured in Violent Home Invasion in Capitol HillThree people were injured, one seriously, during a violent home invasion in Capitol Hill. Emergency crews responded to the incident and the victims were taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Assembly of First Nations elects Cindy Woodhouse as new national chief

Tent Fire at Homeless Encampment in HalifaxA tent caught fire at the homeless encampment in Halifax, but no one was injured. Michael Baker, a resident of the encampment, was unfazed by the incident and denied that a propane heater caused the fire.

Chargers Fire Head Coach and General Manager After Disappointing SeasonThe Chargers owner fired Staley as coach and Telesco as general manager after one of the worst losses in franchise history. Los Angeles made the playoffs last season but is one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. The Bolts dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

Candlelight Vigil Held for Shed Fire Victims in CalgaryFriends and family of Trent Rider and Lisa Manywounds, two of the three people killed in a shed fire in northwest Calgary, held a candlelight vigil at the site on Dec. 14.

Electric Bike Fire Causes Panic at Toronto Subway StationA lithium ion battery pack used in an electric bike caused a fire at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York. The fire was quickly controlled by Toronto Fire Services.

