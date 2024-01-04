Three Injured in Violent Home Invasion in Capitol Hill

Three people were hurt, one of them seriously, during a violent home invasion in Capitol Hill on Jan. 3, 2024. Emergency crews were called to a home in the 2800 block of Capital Hill Crescent NW around 9:00 p.m. EMS took three people to Foothills Medical Centre, with one victim in serious, but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, with police noting it may have been targeted.





