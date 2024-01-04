Three Injured in Violent Home Invasion in Capitol Hill

Three people were hurt, one of them seriously, during a violent home invasion in Capitol Hill on Jan. 3, 2024. Emergency crews were called to a home in the 2800 block of Capital Hill Crescent NW around 9:00 p.m. EMS took three people to Foothills Medical Centre, with one victim in serious, but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing, with police noting it may have been targeted.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.