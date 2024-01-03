Electric Bike Fire Causes Panic at Toronto Subway Station

Sunday afternoon and Toronto Fire says it is due to the failure of a lithium ion battery pack used in an electric bike. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York. A video of the fire shared on social media reveals thick, black smoke billowing out of the subway doors with bright orange flames swelling inside the train. Someone shouting, “Everybody, get out, get out, get out,” can be heard at one point in the background.

The owner of the e-bike, a man in his 30s, was treated by paramedics for his non-life-threatening injuries. “Our Toronto Fire Services crews arrived quickly and were able to successfully control the growth and spread of this fire, and then fully suppressed the fire in short order,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters Tuesday afternoon, after thanking TTC staff for their quick handle on the situation guiding passengers to safety to





