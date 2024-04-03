Zomi's Mum: A Story of Love and Loss

Zomi’s mum, Rini, was from a small city in North Eastern India called Aizawl in Mizoram whom her Dad, Paul met while he was travelling. She grew up as a child in Narwee in Sydney, in the arms of a loving and joyful extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. As the oldest of the cousins, she was always a leader deriving much satisfaction from helping to organise plays and concerts for her beloved grandparents. She suffered a terrible loss when her mother died from breast cancer in 2001.

She was always particularly close to her beloved brother Mal and her grandmother, Bippi. Her intelligence and creativity revealed themselves in her attendance at the selective St George Girls High School in Kogarah. She wasn’t just smart. She was brimming with fun, always the life of the party with her ability to make everyone around her laugh. She loved dress-up parties and always entered into the theme with great enthusiasm

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese tells Netanyahu Australians ‘outraged’ by Zomi Frankcom’s death and demands ‘full accountability’Aid worker among seven people from World Central Kitchen charity killed in an Israeli drone attack

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Zomi Frankcom: Anthony Albanese expresses ‘outrage’ to Netanyahu over aid worker’s deathIsrael’s PM accepted responsibility for the death of Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom, Anthony Albanese says.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Anthony Albanese tells Israeli prime minister Australians angry about Zomi Frankcom's deathPrime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has spoken with the Israeli prime minister following an Israeli air strike that killed an Australian aid worker in central Gaza.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian World Central Kitchen aid worker 'Zomi' Frankcom's body recovered after Gaza blastIsrael takes responsibility for a series of air strikes that killed several aid workers, including Australian 'Zomi' Frankcom, in Gaza, as the country's PM Benjamin Netanyahu says 'it happens in war'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Afternoon Update: tributes flow for Australian killed in Gaza strike; Facebook axes news tab; and why millennials are quitting the rat racePM Anthony Albanese says death of aid worker Zomi Frankcom in Deir al-Balah ‘completely unacceptable’

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom killed in Gaza remembered as ‘selfless’ woman7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »