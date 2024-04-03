Victorians Warned About Asbestos in Mulch Advertised on Facebook Marketplace

Victorians should avoid mulch advertised on Facebook marketplace and Gumtree, the state’s environment watchdog has warned, after asbestos was found in free mulch given to a resident in Melbourne’s east.and Queensland, Victoria’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) revealed on Wednesday it was investigating the source of mulch given away for free last year to a Heathmont resident that included asbestos and other industrial rubble.

Victorians are being warned to only buy mulch from reliable sources after asbestos was found in mulch being given away for free.“I urge the community to watch out for anyone offering garden mulch who can’t demonstrate they follow appropriate high standards and quality checks to avoid contamination,” said the EPA’s director of regulatory services Duncan Pendrigh.The Heathmont resident reached out to the EPA following widespread reports of asbestos in NSW, where 75 sites, including seven schools, have been identified as having contaminated mulc

