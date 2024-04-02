Trump Trial: New Protective Order Bars Attacks on Judge's Family Members

The trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying records to hide a sex scandal, is scheduled to begin on 15 April. Move bars Trump from lashing out at family members of attorneys and court personnel in case tied to hush-money payments forthcoming criminal trial in New York expanded an existing gag order on Monday, preventing the former president from making inflammatory comments about the judge’s family members, after they became the target of Trump’s personal attacks.

The new protective order continues to allow Trump to rail against the judge and the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who charged Trump last year with falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal before the 2016 electio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hewlett Packard trial: Mike Lynch depicted as both scam artist and visionary in HP trialThe contrasting portraits of Mr Lynch, 58, emerged at the start of a criminal trial revolving around HP’s 2011 acquisition of British software maker Autonomy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Donald Trump hush money trial delayed until at least April, judge rulesThe judge’s decision to delay the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president marks a victory for Donald Trump in the lead up to the November election.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Judge’s inaction in Trump classified documents case dashes July trial hopesUS judge Aileen Cannon’s delays in setting a schedule means prosecutors are unlikely to get their wish for a trial in July

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Bad choices’: the love affair that almost derailed Trump’s election subversion trialFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has survived an attempt to disqualify her from the election interference case she brought against the former president.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

‘Bad choices’: The love affair that almost derailed Trump’s election subversion trialFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has survived an attempt to disqualify her from the election interference case she brought against the former president.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Bad choices’: The love affair that almost derailed Trump’s election subversion trialFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has survived an attempt to disqualify her from the election interference case she brought against the former president.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »