Sewage-plagued Boat Race reveals appalling state of England's water industry

It took a sewage-plagued Boat Race to do it, but people can now see the appalling state of England’s water industry and waterwaysire up a Chariots of Fire-style theme tune for the speech of the defeated Oxford captain in last Saturday’s Boat Race,on precisely what caused the gut-rot). Having shared a few of the nauseating details, Jenkins concluded: “It would be a lot nicer if there wasn’t as much poo in the water.

” Yup, a country that once painted a quarter of the world pink now regrettably advertises itself as mostly brown – encircled by its own effluent and pumping it furiously through its river veins just to be sure. As metaphors go, it is on the nose in all sense

'You wouldn't put your dog in this river': Boat Race exposes Thames Water failings

Do not enter the water: how dirty Boat Race has captured world's attention

Boat Race organisers ask defeated Oxford crew to clarify sickness claims

