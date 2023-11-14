HEAD TOPICS

The Slime House: A Hidden Treasure in Tasmania

To get to the slime house, a capable 4WD is highly recommended. After a 45-minute drive east of Devonport in northern Tasmania, the dirt road peters out into a rocky goat track. You then face a two-kilometre trek steadily up Black Sugarloaf mountain, the stringybark and native cherry hemming you in on both sides, before the forest suddenly opens up and the slime house emerges from the gloom. The walls are mud and local dolerite, and the roof is tin. Tracks lead every which way into the forest.

Three or four umbrellas and several saucepan lids are scattered across the clearing.Open a cabinet drawer, and you’ll find matchboxes. Thousands of matchboxes. Inside each matchbox lies a wonder. One might hold a collection of fruiting bodies on fragile stems daubed with phosphorescence, reaching for the air. Another is filled with globes of caramel or blueberry. A third contains fine hairlike projections, like sea anemones.They are slime moulds. This library is certainly Australia’s greatest collection outside a research institute, and perhaps the world’

