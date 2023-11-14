Heartbreaking Truth Revealed About Younger Brother's Death

Jaxson Steinwede has revealed a heartbreaking truth about his younger brother Logan’s death, saying he “didn’t see it coming”. At just 24 years old, Jaxson Steinwede is struggling to deal with the loss of his younger brother, Logan, to suicide. The 20-year-old was staying at his grandparents’ house last week, with Dr Coulson saying it was “too late to help” when they found him on Monday morning and discovered what had happened. “Too late to do anything except scream ‘No’.

Too late for him to hear them as they cried his name over and over again: ‘Logan! Logan! Logan! Logan!’ ‘No, no, no, no, no!!!!’” He was loved by his whole family. Picture: Instagram/Jaxson Steinwede Jaxson is now stuck trying to navigate a world without his younger brother, something that he never thought he would have to do. Logan was a budding surfer who had amassed almost 30,000 followers on Instagram and, on the surface, it looked like he was living the Australian dream. He was sun-kissed, athletic and frequently posted about his family

