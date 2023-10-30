The Sinister Role of Iran in the Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

A shadow looms over the pandemonium now engulfing the Holy Land. Behind the terrorist pogrom inflicted on Israel by Hamas lurks the most sinister of all the Middle Eastern despotisms: the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Israel, like Ukraine, is fighting on the front line of Western civilisation, in mortal danger from a new “axis of evil” — Moscow, Tehran, Pyongyang. Last week it became clear that this axis now includes Hamas. In Moscow, two senior terrorists — including a member of its ruling politburo — met a confidante of Vladimir Putin, while Iran sent its deputy foreign minister to join this macabre cabal.

Why, indeed, should Israel allow its response to Iranian aggression be restrained by an American President who is still vainly hoping to negotiate with a state that has consistently declared its genocidal intentions towards the Jewish people and its eternal enmity to the West?At a high-level private briefing by a spokesman for the IDF this week, I asked about their assessment of the possibility that Iran might directly intervene in the conflict. headtopics.com

The Iranians are hoping to drive a diplomatic coach and horses between the Israeli war aim of victory and the US one of damage limitation, with the Europeans playing their accustomed role of useful idiots.What the President, like most of his counterparts in the EU, has been disastrously slow to grasp is that enmity of the Iranian tyranny is implacable.

Yet ever since the Obama administration this same diabolical regime has been appeased and courted by the US and the EU, handsomely rewarded for the release of hostages and brought in from the cold — all in the name of preventing the mullahs from getting their hands on nuclear weapons. headtopics.com

