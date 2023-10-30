How a year of Elon Musk created a $US30 billion hole for his Twitter backers

A year ago last Friday Elon Musk took control of what was then Twitter. It’s not been a good year for Musk, his bankers or for many of the users of the platform now known as “X.”

He’s tried to offset that by creating subscription revenue, but less than 1.2 million of X’s users – less than 1 per cent of its user base – pay the $US8 a month for “verification” and preferential treatment of their posts. That’s, at most, about $US115 million of revenue a year against the more than $US2.5 billion of advertising revenue that has evaporated under Musk’s tenure.

Fidelity, the US funds management giant, was one of the investors in the $US7 billion of third-party equity Musk was able to rustle up for the acquisition. Their forbearance probably relates to the absence of alternatives and to Musk’s vast wealth – he could, if he wished, or if push comes to shove, bail them out. In the meantime they’ve got capital tied up against a loan that looks very dicey and is, at best, high-yield junk. headtopics.com

Musk’s pursuit of his version of free speech has shifted the formerly left-leaning balance of posts on Twitter towards the right on X. Musk told the X staff last Thursday that if a transactions involved money it would be on the platform, with users not needing to maintain a bank account, with the services being launched next year.

While there are some successful “everything apps,” most notably in China, it is unclear whether there is any demand for one elsewhere.