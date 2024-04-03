The Challenges of Balancing Parenthood and Career

My mother always knew I’d bristle against society’s expectations in favour of charting my own course. She never dreamed my biggest act of rebellion would be to get married and have a baby at 22., I was and still am very much the exception to the rule. At 38, I look around and see my friends at the start of their parenting journeys, while I send my son off to his final years of high school.

That the average age of motherhood now so neatly overlaps with core career-building years means we’re increasingly seeing parents attempt to cram two fundamentally incompatible life chapters into one. Where I have an increasing capacity for my career, I see a trail of exhausted parents trying to navigate a seemingly endless cycle of challenges, haphazardly juggling between family and work and often feeling like they’re failing at both. At a time when they could be coming up for air, they are drowning. Having a baby in my early 20s was not without its challenge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Challenges of Balancing Parenthood and CareerParents are increasingly attempting to balance their careers and parenthood, leading to exhaustion and feelings of failure.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

When it comes to parenthood indecision, loved ones don’t always hold the answerFor Claire, seeking out trusted friends and family often left her feeling judged for even questioning the decision at all.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

When it comes to parenthood indecision, loved ones don’t always hold the answerFor Claire, seeking out trusted friends and family often left her feeling judged for even questioning the decision at all.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Politics and Economics’: Jim Chalmers has ‘difficult balancing act’ ahead of him‘Politics and Economics’: Jim Chalmers has ‘difficult balancing act’ ahead of him

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Labor's Balancing Act: Dealing with the Cost of Living CrisisLabor is dedicated to tackling the cost of living crisis, but economists warn of challenging economic conditions for months to come.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Former sex industry worker challenges employer over claims she was fired due to her pastChelsea Sirolli claims she was fired two days into a new job after her employers learned of her history in the sex industry.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »