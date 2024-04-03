The Challenges of Balancing Parenthood and Career

My mother always knew I’d bristle against society’s expectations in favour of charting my own course. She never dreamed my biggest act of rebellion would be to get married and have a baby at 22., I was and still am very much the exception to the rule. At 38, I look around and see my friends at the start of their parenting journeys, while I send my son off to his final years of high school.
That the average age of motherhood now so neatly overlaps with core career-building years means we’re increasingly seeing parents attempt to cram two fundamentally incompatible life chapters into one. Where I have an increasing capacity for my career, I see a trail of exhausted parents trying to navigate a seemingly endless cycle of challenges, haphazardly juggling between family and work and often feeling like they’re failing at both. At a time when they could be coming up for air, they are drowning. Having a baby in my early 20s was not without its challenge
