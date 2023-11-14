Surge in Mortgage Offset Accounts as Australians Struggle with Higher Home Loan Rates

One of the more baffling features of the bank profit reporting season is the surprising multi-billion dollar jump in the amount of money customers of the big banks are holding in their mortgage offset accounts. At a time when many Australians are struggling with a higher cost of living, many bank customers are using the surplus savings they accumulated during the pandemic to blunt the impact of higher home loan rates.

These savings are proving especially useful as their low-cost fixed-rate home loans mature (which don’t offer mortgage offsets), and bank customers find themselves paying a much higher interest rate on their variable loans. The sums involved are significant. In its 2023 results presentation, Westpac said Australian home loan borrowers added $3 billion to mortgage offset accounts in the six months to September 30.to $43 billion at the end of September, up from $41 billion in March, and from $39 billion a year ago. ANZ also reported that offset account balances jumped to $42 billion up from $39 billion a year ag

