Struggling to Find Their Place: Men and Social Change

Like most women, I’ve been on the receiving end of sexism and misogyny. A mechanic who insisted I check with “the boss at home” before agreeing to service costs. A police officer stating a verbally abusive man “should be congratulated” for abstaining from physical violence. Fathers praised for “babysitting” their children.Many men are confounded by the pace of social change and are struggling to find their place in the new world.

Max: Are you being lazy, or do you enjoy making men do the legwork to organise a date?Max: Ugghh. This is why feminism is a horrible thing. Men have no idea what we’re meant to do any more ... An entire generation of men and boys told we need to be ashamed for being male. The social costs are staggering. Yet we gotta still remember to hold the door open. Surprisingly, Max’s comment did not raise my ire. Rather than dismiss him as another dating app dud, I felt sympathy for hi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eamonn is struggling to find a rental while politicians offer solutions to Tasmania’s housing crisisIn Tasmania, the average renter pays $7,000 more to keep a roof over their head than they did five years ago

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Fleeing bloodshed in Gaza, Palestinians arriving in Australia find they have no place to call homeA tourist visa is the only way in for hundreds of Palestinians seeking refuge, leaving them forced to rely on overwhelmed community organisations

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘I can’t find a place to live’: Unlikely alliance to help workers like LouLou Housego is a registered nurse who works on the north shore. But the 67-year-old may be forced out of Sydney.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian companies are being used in scams and authorities are struggling to catch the culpritsLegitimately registered Australian companies are being used to shift scam victims' money overseas and it's proving a challenge for authorities trying to figure out who's responsible.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

How back-to-basics literacy and numeracy teaching transformed a struggling public schoolWhen Manisha Gazula started teaching at one of Australia's most disadvantaged schools, nine in 10 students were moving on to high school with sub-par reading skills. Now the students are outperforming the 'good schools' and 'punching above their weight'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

'We're struggling as it is': Melbourne store owners tormented by crime spikeMelbourne small business owners say they&x27;re being driven to the wall amid a sharp increase in retail crime.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »