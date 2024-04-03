Geelong Football Club's Decorated Administrator Simon Lloyd Departs Abruptly

Decorated football administrator Simon Lloyd has left Geelong Football Club without another job lined up, just months into a new commercial role. Both Lloyd and the Cats have made clear the decision was mutual, but it’s unusual for someone in Lloyd’s position to make such an abrupt departure.

Lloyd was previously the head of football at Geelong and helped lead the team to a premiership in 2022. He had also come close to securing the chief executive role at North Melbourne.

