Storms and Heatwave Expected in Australia

Storms carrying the risk of heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds are set to hit much of northern and eastern Australia this week while Western Australia bakes under a potential record-breaking November heatwave. Heavy rain has already begun fall, with totals upward of 80 millimetres recorded on Queensland's Darling Downs region on Sunday and intense downpours through south-east New South Wales on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said the 'daily rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms' were likely to continue throughout eastern and northern Australia for the rest of the working week. He said a thunderstorm risk on Tuesday stretched from northern WA and the northern NT, through most of Queensland, New South Wales, and into the northern part of Victoria. A similar footprint of thunderstorms was predicted for Wednesday, with the exception of Victoria with the wild weather predicted to ease





