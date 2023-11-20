Houthi Rebels Seize Israeli Cargo Ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have seized an Israeli cargo ship in the Red Sea, stating that all vessels linked to Houthi forces will continue military operations against Israel until the aggression against Gaza and the West Bank stops. The footage shows armed men boarding the ship from a helicopter and holding crew members at gunpoint. Israel considers it an act of terrorism with international maritime security implications.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli authorities show international journalists ‘raw, gruesome’ footage of Israeli deathsOvernight, Israeli authorities took the extraordinary step of calling international media into a private briefing room to show 'raw and gruesome' footage of Hamas terrorists killing innocent Israelis on October 7, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 6. / 77,616 Read more »

Parting the ‘Red Sea’: Sydney buses would sail through intersections under automated lights planNSW white paper finds traffic jams are deterring workers from taking the bus and weighing on the state’s economy

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Yemen-based Houthi Movement Joins Israel-Hamas WarThe Yemen-based Houthi movement has joined the Israel-Hamas war, extending the conflict to the far side of the Middle East. Its involvement goes against the West's efforts to prevent the fighting from spreading.

Source: smh - 🏆 5. / 80,08 Read more »

Israel says it thwarted drone and missile attack by Iran-backed Houthi groupThe Israel Defence Forces said that it had used its Arrow aerial defence system for the first time to successfully intercept a surface-to-surface missile.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 9. / 72,072 Read more »

The US submarine which just went east of Suez is a special operations mothershipIf I were a member of the Houthi rebel movement, perhaps engaged in launching missiles and drones at Israel, I would be reluctant to hang about anywhere near the sea right now.

Source: theage - 🏆 7. / 76,7 Read more »

The US submarine which just went east of Suez is a special operations mothershipIf I were a member of the Houthi rebel movement, perhaps engaged in launching missiles and drones at Israel, I would be reluctant to hang about anywhere near the sea right now.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 10. / 66,528 Read more »