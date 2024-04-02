Sam Mostyn Appointed as Business and Community Leader

King Charles accepted the prime minister’s recommendation to appoint the business and community leader to the role.“Sam Mostyn is an exceptional leader who represents the best of modern Australia,” Albanese said on Wednesday.“I’m deeply honoured by this great privilege and look forward to representing the values, hopes and aspirations of all Australians,” Mostyn said.

“I will never underestimate or take for granted the expectations that come with high office and I am ready to serve with integrity, compassion, and respect.” Mostyn was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia in 2021 for distinguished service to business, the community and women. She described herself as the daughter of an army officer and a beneficiary of the public education system when she spoke to reporters on Wednesday, not far from the old Canberra hospital where she was bor

