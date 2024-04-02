Renters in NSW face eviction without reason

Brock got the news the day he asked for repairs – one of 30,000 NSW renters evicted without a reason each year. Some states have banned or restricted no-grounds evictions, but advocates say they continue to magnify the power imbalance in the rental market. Brock’s bathroom sink was leaking last year. The landlord had attended to the repair himself – they had chatted, got along. In January Brock, who did not want his last name used, sent a few emails about a leaking air conditioner.

The property manager said she would organise a tradie to visit at the earliest convenience. That didn’t happen. But when Brock sent another email about the sink, which had again become a problem, he thought it would get fixed. Instead, within hours, he and his partner were served with a notice to vacate

