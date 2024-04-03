Rookie Surfer Cole Houshmand Wins Breakthrough Victory at Bells Beach

Cole Houshmand, a rookie surfer from California, won a breakthrough victory at Bells Beach after damaging his 'magic' board. He defeated world No.1 Griffin Colapinto in a tense final. In the women's category, Caity Simmers secured her first Bells Beach Pro victory with a last-minute set.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US double as Cole Houshmand and Caitlin Simmers win Bells Beach surf titlesCole Houshmand and Caitlin Simmers have won their maiden Rip Curl Pro crowns on a dramatic finals day at Bells Beach

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

American surfers Cole Houshmand and Caitlin Simmers claim Rip Curl Pro titles at Bells BeachRookie Cole Houshmand and teenager Caitlin Simmers claim Bells Beach titles after days of no action due to poor conditions.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Rookie Cole Houshmand and Caitlin Simmers Win Maiden Rip Curl Pro TitlesRookie Cole Houshmand and teen sensation Caitlin Simmers have won their first Rip Curl Pro titles at Bells Beach. Houshmand emerged victorious in the men's final, while Simmers edged past Johanne Defay in the women's final.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Molly Picklum hopes to channel the aura of 'queen of surfing' Steph Gilmore at Bells BeachMolly Picklum's admiration of 'the queen of surfing' Stephanie Gilmore goes beyond her eight world titles as the rising Australian star looks to replicate Gilmore's peace of mind in the water as she eyes a Bells Beach breakthrough.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Bittersweet sadness’ hits surfing champion Kelly Slater at Bells Beach Rip Curl Pro7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Surfing’s 100kg ‘Rodman’ and a pint-sized US prodigy hoist Bells trophyAmerican rookie Cole Houshmand weighs 100 kilograms, dyes his hair as often as Dennis Rodman and just saved his pro-surfing skin after breaking his “magic” board.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »