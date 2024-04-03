Rookie Cole Houshmand and Caitlin Simmers Win Maiden Rip Curl Pro Titles

Rookie Cole Houshmand and teen sensation Caitlin Simmers have made it a southern Californian double, winning their maiden Rip Curl Pro titles on a dramatic finals day at Bells Beach. Houshmand beat his close friend and San Clemente neighbour Griffin Colapinto 13.50-12.80 in the men’s final. Colapinto came into the fourth stop of the 2024 World Surf League season sitting atop the rankings, having won the previous event in Portugal.

But it was the 23-year-old Houshmand who emerged victorious on Wednesday, becoming only the third men’s goofy-footer this century to salute at the storied Bells break. “This is unreal; I honestly don’t think it’s going to sink in for a while,” Houshmand said. “I’ve been visualising this every day for the last two weeks, ringing that bell, and I guess it works. “It’s been a lot of hard work. I’m speechless.” Simmers left it late before edging past France’s Johanne Defay 12.77-11.60 in the women’s fina

