Port Adelaide Football Club Plans to Exit SANFL Competition

The Port Adelaide Football Club plans to exit the SANFL competition and join a joint competition with the other AFL-listed clubs. The Adelaide Crows and West Coast Eagles support this move, and Fremantle may also join.

Peel Thunder, aligned with Fremantle, would be in support of a national competition to showcase their own talent.

