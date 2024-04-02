NRL Admits Bunker Error in Controversial No-Try Decision

The NRL has admitted the Bunker got it wrong with the controversial no-try decision against the Sydney Roosters . but were they too hasty in acknowledging the error? New Hawkeye-like vision reopens the debate, indicating perhaps officials were correct in denying the Roosters a try for obstruction.

The NRL has admitted the Bunker got it wrong with the controversial no-try decision against the Sydney Roosters ... but were they too hasty in acknowledging the error? New Hawkeye-like vision reopens the debate, indicating perhaps officials were correct in denying the Roosters a try for obstruction. Tony Squires suggests it might have been 'the greatest bunker decision of the past five years' based on new vision using Fox Sports tracking graphics.

