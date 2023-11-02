ORG ASX: Brookfield sweetener to get Origin Energy without AusSuper

But they’re very likely going to have to do it the hard way – staring down Origin’s biggest investor AustralianSuper all the way to the finish line. But we highly doubt that fits AusSuper’s definition of substantial, or is enough to address its concerns with the independent expert’s valuation range.

If AusSuper holds firm, Brookfield and EIG are going to need just about all of them to get the scheme over the line.Lowy’s stared down UniSuper and some other investors to restructure their Westfield Australian shopping centres empire in 2014That was an epic battle, narrowly won by the company and full of M&A dark arts and proxy solicitation, and all of which is now to play out at Origin in the coming three weeks.

Brookfield could lead it, for example, and then sell Origin’s APLNG stake to EIG. Or perhaps Brookfield would lead it and run an auction for the APLNG stake. Is it a syndicate of private capital players like Brookfield, which are one of the biggest renewables groups in the world, or an ASX-listed Origin and its shareholders like AustralianSuper?. Now it is up for everyone else to make up their minds.

