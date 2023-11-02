John Howard says he ‘always had trouble’ with the concept of multiculturalism

“Multiculturalism is a concept that I’ve always had trouble with. I take the view that if people want to emigrate to a country, then they adopt the values and practices of that country,” Howard told Arc.“And in return they’re entitled to have the host citizenry respect their culture without trying to create some kind of federation of tribes and culture – you get into terrible trouble with that.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup Howard’s time in office was marked by hard-line policies against asylum seekers attempting to come to Australia by boat at the same time as Australia experienced a boom in migration that underpinned its economic success.

In addition to slashing multicultural funding from the budget, Howard instituted Harmony Day instead of observing the UN’s international day for the elimination of racial discrimination. Unlike the failed 1999 referendum, the 2023 referendum also proposed an Indigenous advisory body to make representations to parliament and executive government.Ahead of the vote Price, a leading no campaigner, stoked controversy with comments claiming there were no lasting negative impacts of colonisation, which the minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, said were “simply wrong” and had left Indigenous people “distressed” and “disgusted”.

“The way forward from here is no more separatism, no more dividing us along the lines of race, no more political correctness, no more identity politics.The voice was one limb of the Uluru statement from the heart, which also calls for truth-telling and treaty-making, which is founded on the fact sovereignty of Indigenous nations has never been ceded.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: ‘Don’t really care what they say’: The one player South Sydney will always defendOne Sydney NRL club officially resumed pre-season training on Wednesday, including a halfback with a lot to prove.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ‘Don’t really care what they say’: The one player South Sydney will always defendOne Sydney NRL club officially resumed pre-season training on Wednesday, including a halfback with a lot to prove.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Australian Prime Ministers Issue Statement on Israel-Gaza ConflictAll living former prime ministers of Australia, except Paul Keating, have signed a statement organized by the Zionist Federation of Australia, expressing support for Israel's right to defend itself while criticizing the impact on civilians in Gaza.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Cameron John Pearson faces court over alleged murder of Alice McShera in Crown Towers hotel roomThe body of 34-year-old Alice McShera was found in an upmarket hotel room on Monday.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Newcastle man Gary John William Wright jailed for attempted carjacking and holding service station staff hostageA man has been jailed for holding two Newcastle service station workers hostage, one of whom helped resolve the 'terrifying' situation by saying she was pregnant.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SMH: A timely intervention by former prime ministers over Middle East crisisAn unprecedented letter signed by six former prime ministers sets the right tone in reminding people of what is at stake in the Middle East.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕