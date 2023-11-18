Optus CEO dodges resignation questions after network outage

Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has dodged questions about whether she intends to resign in the wake of this month’s disastrous network outage and rejected calls for widespread compensation for customers affected. Ms Bayer Rosmarin revealed for the first time that 228 triple-zero calls by Optus customers failed during the 14-hour outage, and network boss Lambo Kanagaratnam admitted the company had never war-gamed a scenario like the one that eventuated.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin looks at her phone during a Senate inquiry into the telco’s outage earlier this month.At a sometimes fiery hearing of a Senate inquiry, Ms Bayer Rosmarin and Mr Kanagaratnam were pressed about Optus ’ communication strategy during the outage and why its network had succumbed so dramatically. She said 8500 personal and business customers had contacted Optus so far about compensation, and that it had started making redress payments to som





