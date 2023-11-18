Labor Declares Victory in Mulgrave Byelection Despite Swing Against Party

Labor has declared victory in the byelection for the seat of Mulgrave , despite a 10% swing against the party. Premier Jacinta Allan conceded that byelections are challenging, but stated that the community has turned to Labor because they know that Labor delivers. With over 75% of votes counted, Labor candidate Eden Foster had a primary vote of 40%, a decrease from the previous election. The Liberal Party is expected to come in second.





Read more: THEAGE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Taxpayers slugged in government’s legal fight with Mulgrave candidateDocuments detail a mounting legal bill in the fight against a caterer who accused former chief health officer Brett Sutton of unlawfully ordering the closure of his business.

Source: theage | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Mulgrave by-election talk turns to preferencesVictorian Liberal leader John Pesutto says he is confident of having 'positive discussions' about preferences with independent Ian Cook for the Mulgrave by-election.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Some Arab and Islamic voters turn against Labor Party over Middle East stanceLabor is facing criticism and a potential voter backlash from members of the Arab and Muslim communities for comments they perceive as being one-sided over the Middle East conflict. Some community members sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinian people warn they will never again vote Labor.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

THEAGE: Bill Hayden, giant of the Labor Party and legend of the labour movementThe former Labor leader and long-serving governor-general leaves a legacy of reform, including as one of the key architects of universal healthcare in Australia.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: Bill Hayden, giant of the Labor Party and legend of the labour movementThe former Labor leader and long-serving governor-general leaves a legacy of reform, including as one of the key architects of universal healthcare in Australia.

Source: smh | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Bill Hayden, giant of the Labor Party and legend of the labour movementThe former Labor leader and long-serving governor-general leaves a legacy of reform, including as one of the key architects of universal healthcare in Australia.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »