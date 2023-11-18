Labor Declares Victory in Mulgrave Byelection Despite Swing Against Party

Labor has declared victory in the byelection for the seat of Mulgrave , despite a 10% swing against the party. Premier Jacinta Allan conceded that byelections are challenging, but stated that the community has turned to Labor because they know that Labor delivers. With over 75% of votes counted, Labor candidate Eden Foster had a primary vote of 40%, a decrease from the previous election. The Liberal Party is expected to come in second.
