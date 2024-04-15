NSW Premier considers policy changes after Bondi Junction stabbing spree

NSW Premier Chris Minns to look at potential policy changes after Bondi Junction stabbing spree : 'We want to keep people safe'

Mr Minns told Sky News Australia host Peter Stefanovic on Monday morning that investigations are continuing and he expects a “a long coronial inquiry” to delve into the deadly stabbing spree.“We’re looking at all avenues, no line of inquiry or potential change will be stopped before we compete the inquiry,” Mr Minns said.

Mr Cauchi’s motives still remain unknown to both NSW Police and the general public, but his history of mental health issues is being considered. “We need to make sure that there’s systems in place to track that movement, to make sure we’re in a situation where we can collect information that’s important and necessary,” he said.

Dawn Singleton, 25, daughter of Australian entrepreneur John Singleton who was an employee at the WestfieldFaraz Tahir, a 30-year-old Pakistani security guard at the shopping centre, who arrived to Australia as a refugee last yearYixuan Cheng, a 27-year-old international student from China.

