Israelis Unfazed by Iran's Failed Air Assault

Non-plussed Israel is took to the country's beaches and cafes just hours after Iran 's massive air assault on the Jewish state. About 99% of Iran ’s drones and missiles were intercepted in the air by Israel with the help of US, Jordan, France and UK forces, leaving little structural damage — although they badly wounded an Arab child when the remnants of a shot-down ballistic missile fell on her family’s home near Arad, officials said.

Jerusalem resident Ayala Salant told Agence France-Presse that the ” situation is really frightening” but added, “We are very, very happy with the alliance that helped us because most of the aircraft and missiles have not arrived to Israel.” “All quiet at the moment. Dad has been to the fruit shop. He has a lunchtime appointment at Maccabi to remove wax from his ears. Will get cabs both ways,” she added.

People hang out at a beach in Tel Aviv on Sunday after Iran’s drone and missile attack overnight on Israel. Picture: Getty

