NRL star Nathan Cleary and TikTok influencer Mikayla Fowler go public with their relationship on Instagram

While the relationship has been no secret between the pair, Fowler took things further on Monday with an upload to her Instagram account.

Cleary is poking his tongue out while Fowler is scrunching up her nose in the latest upload to melt the hearts of their followers. The loved up power couple continually leave fans melting whenever they share photos of themselves online.

NRL Nathan Cleary Tiktok Mikayla Fowler Instagram Relationship Photos Love Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nathan Cleary masterclass rolls Brisbane in NRL grand final rematchSix months after stealing the premiership from Brisbane’s grasp, the Panthers captain has tormented the Broncos again as he starred in a 34-12 win for Penrith

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

NRL playmakers Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses face stints on sidelines after clubs confirm injury statusPanthers star Nathan Cleary will miss games after injuring his hamstring, while Mitchell Moses could miss up to eight weeks with a foot injury.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Nathan Cleary’s work ethic is without peer – but it might be causing him problemsCleary is in that sweet spot for when playmakers start having trouble with hamstrings and groins. His relentless training schedule might be an issue.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Nathan Cleary’s work ethic is without peer – but it might be causing him problemsCleary has reached the age when playmakers start having trouble with hamstrings and groins. His relentless training schedule might be an issue.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Penrith Panthers confirm hamstring injury to superstar Nathan Cleary7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

The play that (again) highlighted the genius of Nathan ClearyAnd to think, ball playing doesn’t even come naturally to the Panthers star. Andrew Johns, Jonathan Thurston and Cameron Smith break down Cleary’s “best performance ever”.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »