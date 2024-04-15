Abarth Reveals Limited-Production Sports Car Inspired by 1960s Race Car

Abarth has revealed a new limited-production sports car which is claimed to be a modern reinterpretation of the Fiat- Abarth OT 1300 Group 4 race car from the 1960s. Only five examples of the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT will be produced and it can already be ordered. It’s unclear how each example costs. This retro limited-production sports car is mechanically based on the limited-production Abarth Classiche 1000 SP which was first revealed in 2021, which in turn is derived from the Alfa Romeo 4C .

Abarth Classiche 1000 SP confirmed for production

