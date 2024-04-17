Nigel Farage's Joy as He Gets Cancelled

look quite so happy. Beatific bordering on ecstasy. And all because he had been cancelled. Something he has longed for all his career. Failing to be elected as an MP on seven separate occasions was just proof of the limitations of democracy. Winning the Brexit referendum was almost a disappointment. What was there left for him to do? Other than to sniff around the far right in the US. Hoping for scraps. A sense of identity. But on Tuesday all his dreams came true.
This had been the chronicle of a slow death foretold. Even before the conference had begun, it was already on to its third venue. The first two had decided the damage to their reputation was too big a risk to take. Much like Rwanda Air declining to transport the UK’s unwanted asylum seekers. On and on he went. Brussels was the centre of the globalist alliance. Yawn. Spitfires over the Channel. Theme music for The Great Escape. The EU was no longer a project of peace. It was a project of power. Full of humourless German socialists. Yet more yawns.
“They’re shutting us down,” he declared, excitedly. “This is cancel culture.” Free the Nige One. Free the NatCons 186. For the first time in ages, Nige felt relevant again. He was important. People were listening to him. He had a purpose that extended further than trying to make the Conservative party even more unelectable than it already was.The conference was finally on the map. It had become news. People were suddenly listening after all. Obviously not to any of the speakers.
Liz started the day by giving yet another exclusive TV interview. Like Nige, she only knows she’s alive when she’s in front of a camera. Though that’s also the only time we can be sure she’s brain dead. This time she was speaking to TalkTV’s 18 viewers.
