Mural Supporting Israeli Hostages Vandalized in Melbourne

Early on Tuesday morning, Mottel Gestetner awoke to distressing news. Sometime during the night, a mural at a prominent Melbourne intersection carrying a “Bring Them Home Now” message for Israelis held hostage by Hamas had been crudely painted over.

Yet he is dismayed that whoever painted the sign had no apparent compunction erasing the faces of women and children who are either dead or, at best, living through a horrific ordeal. The location of the late-night patch-over, the corner of St Kilda Road and Carlisle Street, is in the heart of Melbourne’s bagel belt.

The attack triggered a riot, with parishioners of the Christ Good Shepherd Church turning violently on police. At one point the mob threatened to march on Lakemba, the centre of Sydney’s Muslim community. While there is an enormous difference between spilling blood and paint, both episodes reflect a radical intolerance for political, ideological and religious differences.

Burgess noted in his agency’s annual threat assessment that the war in Gaza, a conflict threatening to escalate into direct military confrontation between two unofficial nuclear powers in Israel and Iran, is resonating here with troubling implications. He concluded with disturbing prescience: “All this means there is the realistic possibility of a terrorist attack or attack planning in the next 12 months.”to the ANU National Security College was heavily scrutinised for an idea she floated about recognising Palestinian statehood as a first step towards peace between the occupied territories and Israel. Less remarked upon was what Wong had to say about us.

