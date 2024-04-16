High-end Whisky Distillery Hellyers Road Launches $4.8 Million Equity Raise

Already a subscriber?High-end whisky distillery Hellyers Road is opening up its register to the public for the first time in its 27-year history, launching a $4.8 million equity raise via crowdfunding platform OnMarket.The business started as a diversification strategy for a dairy co-operative in 1997. making it Australia’s oldest operating single malt whisky distillery.

Hellyers Road’s existing investors are primarily descendants of the original founders. The company can tap into its 7500-strong active membership for the raise. It comes after $2 million was collected from friends and family 18 months ago. Whiskey lovers have been told Hellyers Road’s ageing stock will double in value to $100 million by 2026. Today, it holds $18 million in net assets and $4.2 million in debt.

Revenue was $6.1 million in the nine months ending March 30, 2024, up 91 per cent on the prior corresponding period. The company has made a loss for the past two years but is expected to turn a profit next year, projecting EBITDA of $200,000 for financial year 2024.Aside from its Tasmanian distillery, the company distributes through major liquor retailers, whiskey clubs and high-end bars and restaurants.

Whisky Distillery Equity Raise Crowdfunding Hellyers Road

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High press, high reward: Did the Swans give the footy world a blueprint for beating Collingwood?Having a plan is one thing, being able to execute is another. But on Friday night, the Swans borrowed a tactic used successfully by the Brisbane Lions last year, and their high press again brought the Magpies unstuck.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

High press, high reward: Did the Swans give the footy world a blueprint for beating Collingwood?Having a plan is one thing, being able to execute is another. But on Friday night, the Swans borrowed a tactic used successfully by the Brisbane Lions last year, and their high press again brought the Magpies unstuck.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Jason Donovan turns high camp into high comedy in Rocky Horror revivalDonovan has the presence, the voice and the moves to be a whip-crackingly good Frank-N-Furter.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

NXT ASX: NextDC goes high-performance with $1.3b capital raise for new data centresChief executive Craig Scroggie said there was so much demand for processing amid an AI boom that the company had brought forward investment plans.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Rudd’s comments set the stage for diplomacy road strewn with landmines in likely power upsetMedia commentators in Australia have been quick to mock Donald Trump’s comments on Kevin Rudd, during his GB News interview with Nigel Farage.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

‘Nearly drove off the road’: Caro grilled over bold Tigers calls, ‘completely shafted’ commentsAFL: Nathan Buckley and Jonathan Brown get HEATED during On The Couch discussions regarding the Peter Wright incident.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »