High-end Whisky Distillery Hellyers Road Launches $4.8 Million Equity Raise

Already a subscriber?High-end whisky distillery Hellyers Road is opening up its register to the public for the first time in its 27-year history, launching a $4.8 million equity raise via crowdfunding platform OnMarket.The business started as a diversification strategy for a dairy co-operative in 1997. making it Australia’s oldest operating single malt whisky distillery.
Hellyers Road’s existing investors are primarily descendants of the original founders. The company can tap into its 7500-strong active membership for the raise. It comes after $2 million was collected from friends and family 18 months ago. Whiskey lovers have been told Hellyers Road’s ageing stock will double in value to $100 million by 2026. Today, it holds $18 million in net assets and $4.2 million in debt.
Revenue was $6.1 million in the nine months ending March 30, 2024, up 91 per cent on the prior corresponding period. The company has made a loss for the past two years but is expected to turn a profit next year, projecting EBITDA of $200,000 for financial year 2024.Aside from its Tasmanian distillery, the company distributes through major liquor retailers, whiskey clubs and high-end bars and restaurants.
