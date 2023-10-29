Matildas Dominate Philippines in Olympic Qualifier

Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler celebrate the Matildas’ first goal with Australia going on to thump the Philippines 8-0 in the Olympic qualifier at Perth’s Optus Stadium.Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler celebrate the Matildas’ first goal with Australia going on to thump the Philippines 8-0 in the Olympic qualifier at Perth’s Optus Stadium.Last modified on Sun 29 Oct 2023 23.36 CET

Through a brooding sky the clouds parted directly above the turf as if to say, “Matildas, it’s time to shine.

The opening goal was a thing of beauty. A series of elegant connections from one end of the pitch to the other, a true team effort. Centre back Alanna Kennedy switched the ball over to Raso who passed inside to Kerr. Sprinting past on the overlap, wingback Ellie Carpenter took the through ball from Kerr and crossed it in to Foord’s feet. Faced with a wall of defenders Foord slickly flicked it back for Fowler to pounce on. headtopics.com

A second followed not long after and it was all Foord, running up the left and into the area before cutting back to Kerr who dispatched the ball into the back of the net with clinical precision. The third put Foord on the scoresheet, this time a millimetre-perfect cross from Fowler finding Kerr in position to touch it to Foord to slot past the Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr celebrate another Matildas goal in the AFC Women’s Asian Olympic qualifier at Optus Stadium in Perth.While they stayed firmly shut on Thursday evening, the floodgates were well and truly opened by the Matildas this time around. Foord’s second goal in the 34th minute showed why she is one of the best forwards in the world, as she made her way through two defenders to score. headtopics.com

With Australia at 7-0 there was a reversal of the situation in their last game, an injection of youth coming on just after the hour mark. Kerr, Raso, Kyra-Cooney Cross and Katrina Gorry made way for Cortnee Vine and Amy Sayer up front and Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler given the chance to repeat their impressive combination against Iran.

