Man initially believed to have died in car crash charged with manslaughter after gunshot wound discovery

Police announce manslaughter charge after initially believing man, 21, had died as a result of crash at Booie, near Kingaroy. The property was initially treated as a car crash fatality by police – who have now charged another man with manslaughter after the alleged discovery of a gunshot wound during the postmortem process.

Investigators initially believed a 21-year-old Nanango man died in the 21 March crash after hitting a fence pole on a private property on Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road at Booie, near Kingaroy. But after allegedly discovering a gunshot wound on his upper body, police have charged a 38-year-old Kingaroy man with one count of manslaughter and insecure storage of weapons. Police believe the 21-year-old man had arrived at the property about 11.30pm that night, and was later located in his car unconscious

