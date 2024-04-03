Ex-President Attacks 'Fake Media' and 'Tyrants' in Green Bay Campaign Stop

Thousands show up in Green Bay where ex-president attacks ‘fake media’ and ‘tyrants’ in state where he lost to Biden four years ago. He made his first campaign stop in the state, where he railed against so-called “migrant crime” and doubled down on false election claims. “We won in 2016 – we did much better in 2020, hate to say it, we did a hell of a lot better,” the former president told the roaring crowd, nodding to the disproven and unfounded “rigging” numerous times during his speech.

“We will throw out the sick political class that hates us,” he continued later. “We will route the fake news media, we will drain the swamp and we will liberate our country from these tyrants and villains once and for all.” Hours earlier, the rainy weather in Green Bay had turned sludgy, icy and painful as gusts of wind blew the precipitation sideways

