Love at the Airport: A Story of David and Andrea

David, 39, and Andrea, 42, met in 2009 at an airport where he was working as a ramp agent and she was a flight attendant. They now live with their daughter in Frankfurt. When the 2008 financial crisis hit, it wasn’t easy for David to find work. Hoping for an adventure, he moved to Mallorca for a job as an airport ramp agent. The following August, he bumped into Andrea, who had moved to Spain from Germany the previous year. They started talking and eventually fell in love.





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.